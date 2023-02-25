Bids for breeders harked back to a previous time on Saturday, with buyers and observers packing the gallery to witness a top sale price of $4500 for heifers in calf.
Just under 600 head of breeding females were penned for the special sale, hosted by Donovan Livestock and Property.
Cows with calves averaged $2661.22 and reached a top of $3550 for coastally adapted Angus,sold back in calf to a Franklin stud bull, bred by Nick and Blaire Franklin, Upper Orara.
A single Franklin cow, PTIC to a stud bull, sold for $4100, online, to the Chapman family, Whiteman's Creek.
The entire cohort of heifers PTIC, 235 head, averaged $2537.66.
Stud-bred Simmental heifers, back in calf to bulls bred by Basil and Chris Moran, Brushgrove, made $4350, going to buyer Luke Bruce, Tucabia, who visited the paddocks in person before raising his hand to auctioneer Mitch Donovan.
A ute-load of buyers from the Hunter Valley drove five hours to lose against a $4300 bid on first cross Brangus heifers PTIC, by a Jomanda Brahman bull, from Clarence Park Angus cows, and back in calf to Angus, bred by Geoff Pigg, Ulmarra.
Successful bidder Dennis O'Connor, who is building a herd at Kangaroo Valley, also bought the sale topping Droughtmaster heifers, bred by the Warne family, Jembrae at Leeville, for $4500
Buyer Greg Lidbury, Bowe and Lidbury at Maitland, didn't waste his 930km round-trip and landed two pens of Brangus bred by C Bloch,Grafton, to a top of $2950.
Volume buyers the Matthews family, Boonda at Chambigne paid to a top of $4000 for Brangus heifers PTIC to an Angus bull from Valley View Pastoral Co; $3800 for Pigg family Brangus, also in calf; and $3450 for the same type, red taggers, from Tony McLennan at Nymboida.
Unjoined heifers, 214 head, averaged $1501.64 and reached a top of $2550 for Brangus from the Fahey family, Upper Copmanhurst, going to Nashua Valley beef, Nashua via Bangalow.
A good example of a Speckle Park heifer, 14 months, bought as a weaner and now well presented for sale by John Moran at Cowper, sold for $1950.
The Morgan family's Upper Clarence Cinnabar Station sold Charbray heifers, 14 to 16 months, to $1850.
Angus heifers, 18 months, off Bill Bultitude's Upper Clarence country, made $1700.
