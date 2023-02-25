The Land
Restocker demand for breeding female cattle brings the price back up at Grafton

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated February 25 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 7:00pm
Brett Warne, Jembrae at Leeville, sold this pen of Droughtmaster heifers, pregnancy tested in calf to stud bulls from the Warne family stud, to a sale-top price of $4500.

Bids for breeders harked back to a previous time on Saturday, with buyers and observers packing the gallery to witness a top sale price of $4500 for heifers in calf.

