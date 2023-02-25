Canberra Royal 2023: Interbreed results

A POLL HEREFORD bull has been named the Champion of Champions at the 2023 Canberra Royal Show.
Described as a very well put together bull in his class earlier in the day, it was a unanimous decision for the three interbreed judges Gerald Spry, Sprys Shorthorns and Angus, Holbrook, Amy Birch, Birch Droughtmasters, Eidsvold, Qld, Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass, to give Llandillo Soldier S42 the top title.
Champion junior interbreed pair: A limousin group with exhibits from Shaws Livestock, Wagga Wagga, and Flemington, Adelong.
Interbreed Breeders Group: Flemington, Adelong (Limousin).
Champion of Champions female: Progress Queen Of The South (Limousin), exhibited by Shaws Livestock, Wagga Wagga.
Champion of Champions bull: Llandillo Soldier S42 (Poll Hereford), exhibited by Llandillo, The Lagoon.
Champion of Champions: Llandillo Soldier S42 (Poll Hereford), exhibited by Llandillo, The Lagoon.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
