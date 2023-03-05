The Land
Home/News

Sparkling Mayfields: the taste from another time brought back to life

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Golland and his wife, Leanne Peters, with a range of old-style flavoured soft drinks they sell in Orange. Pictures by Karen Bailey.

LOCAL soft drink manufacturers are few and far between since the likes of the Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo began their domination of the market across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.