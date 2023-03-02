The Land
Home/Markets

From champion lambs to runaway steers | The First Draft

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Damian Pittman; Gus Davidson, Clermont White Suffolk; Kristy Korsman and Belinda Davidson, Clermont White Suffolk, with the champion lambs. Picture supplied by Michelle Mawhinney, TLSAA.

IT WAS a case of back to back wins for the Pittman family, Wahnica Partnership, Loomberah, who took out the John Korsman Memorial Shield for champion pen of lambs at Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.