From champion lambs to runaway steers | The First Draft

IT WAS a case of back to back wins for the Pittman family, Wahnica Partnership, Loomberah, who took out the John Korsman Memorial Shield for champion pen of lambs at Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange on Monday.
The winning lambs tipped the scales at 65kg and were by Abelene Park rams from first-cross ewes.
Damian Pittman said it was a family effort and the lambs had been held over from last week to specifically target the autumn show.
They sold for $255 a head and were auctioned by Chris Paterson Stock and Station Agents.
The competition was part of the Autumn Lamb Show and Feature Sale.
The memorial shield recognises the outstanding contribution of John Korsman who died in December 2020.
A passionate sheepman, John had worked at Tamworth saleyards, with various agencies, for nearly 40 years. He was also a mentor to many.
The runner up in the heavy/export category were lambs sold by John McQueen, Loomberah, for $210.
Meaty lambs from Janet Anderson, Bobby Byrne, Garoo, were the winners of the medium trade weight category and they sold for $197.
Medium trade runner-up pen sold for $178 and were offered by M Jackson.
In the light trade category, John and Helen Roworth, Stirling, Duri, picked up the ribbon for their pen of well-finished lambs that attracted buyer competition to $172. The Roworth family are past winners of the Jason Goodwin Memorial Shield which is awarded to the champion pen of lambs during Tamworth's spring lamb show and sale.
Robert and Marion Carey, "Shannon View", Bective, sold the runner up light trade lambs for $147. Mr and Mrs Carey are also past winners of the Jason Goodwin Memorial Shield.
Sonya and Wayne Pimm, Sorrento, Boggabri, exhibited both the winner and runner-up in the Dorper section of the competition. Their top pen of lambs sold for $210.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported the autumn lamb show lead to an increase in supply at the sale.
Well-finished trade lambs weighing 18kg to 22kg were firm to slightly dearer, while trade lambs 22kg to 24kg were slightly cheaper and the heavy and extra heavy weights recorded a mostly firm market trend.
The high price of $255 was for the champion pen.
IT'S lucky the Australian Stock Horse's judging schedule at Royal Canberra Show coincided with the steer judging.
Talk of the town last week was a quick thinking horseman who managed to "save" the locals from a runaway steer. The steer had little respect for the external show fencing in its quest to do a tour of Northbourne Avenue, nearby McDonald's drive-thru, and the residential area of Watson.
I'm told a fast-moving cattle handler from Coonamble and the horseman returned the steer safely to the showground half an hour later.
No doubt an anxious time for those watching on and well done to those who swung into action to save the day. Without them the outcome could have been very different.
THE number of sheep slaughtered nationally hit 179,000 head last week which was the highest level since January 2020. That's about 55 per cent, or 64,000 head, higher than the same week last year.
MLA senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson said this data reinforces MLA's expectation that sheep slaughter will rise by 1.5 million head this year as producers turn off cast-for-age or non-performing ewes.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
