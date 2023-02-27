The monthly Bega store sale reported a total yarding of 1400 good quality cattle on Thursday, with competition strong among buyers for cows with calves at foot.
The yarding was mostly made up of weaner and yearling categories, which presented in very good condition.
There was good support from local buyers as well as Leongatha, Victoria, and Braidwood, with prices softer than the previous month's store sale.
"There were some very good lines of Euro cross and Angus weaners," Chester and Smith, Bega, livestock agent Jason Gannon said.
"Buyers were more selective this month with the better pens of cattle still selling well, but any of the secondary types sold to a cheaper market."
J Thors, Moruya, sold two-years-old Angus steers to a top of $2200 a head.
CL Sutherland, Yowrie, sold Limousin cross weaner steers weighing 460 kilograms to $1800.
Heavier weaner steers sold from $1500 to $1700.
Most weaner steers made between $1350 and $1550.
WH Salway, Cobargo, sold Simmental/Angus cross weaner heifers, weighing 340kg to a top of $1450.
Most weaner heifers made $1100 to $1350.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus cows sold to $2320.
A highlight of the sale was a pen of Angus cows with young calves at foot which sold for $4150 a unit on account of SJ Grieg, Moruya.
JL Tett, Cobargo, sold 28 Angus steers carrying RennyLea bloodlines to a top of $1600. While the seconds sold to $1520. The line of 18 heifers sold for $1340.
WH Salway, Cobargo, sold 37 Simmental and Simmental/Angus cross steers for an average of $1591. The line of 31 heifers averaged $1410.
DS Barrett, Bemboka, sold 37 Limousin/Angus cross weaner steers and heifers for an average of $1410.
