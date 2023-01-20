Prices were softer but aligned with market expectations at Bega's first store sale for 2023 on Thursday.
A large offering of 1200 cattle, made up of 700 steers, 450 heifers and 25 cow and calf units, went under the hammer.
Most cattle sold $200 to $300 a head cheaper than the December 2022 store sale.
"Most cattle sold to prices we had hoped for in the current market," Chester and Smith livestock agent Jason Gannon said.
"Some cattle sold better than expected.
"We were a bit nervous due to the large numbers sold through the Victorian weaner sales, as many of our buyers come up from the southern state to buy our cattle."
SK McPaul, South Wolumla, sold 31 Angus steers, aged 18 months, to a top of $2040.
The second pen made $1960, and the third pen made $1800.
NM Watson, Bega, sold Limousin cross weaner steers to a top of $1700, while the seconds made $1640.
The pen of heifers sold for $1500.
GS Ives, Candelo, sold 88 Hereford and Hereford cross weaners to average $1397.
Kywong Farming, Cobargo, sold a pen of 14 Angus weaner steers, aged nine months, for $1610.
The majority of weaner cattle made $1400 to $1600.
The quality of cows with calves was back.
The best units topped at $2720.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.