Prices softer at Bega's first store sale for 2023

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
January 20 2023 - 4:00pm
SK McPaul, South Wolumla, sold 31 Angus steers, aged 18 months, to a top of $2040. The second pen made $1960 and the third pen made $1800. Picture supplied

Prices were softer but aligned with market expectations at Bega's first store sale for 2023 on Thursday.

