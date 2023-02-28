The Land
Crookwell Country Weekend shining a light on the Upper Lachlan

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Shearing was a highlight event of the inaugural Crookwell Country Weekend in October 1983. Picture supplied

While it has not run yearly, the Crookwell Country Weekend has a long 40-year history.

