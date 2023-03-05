It is important, no matter what the farming or pasture system, to correctly identify soil deficiencies and apply appropriate products to correct deficiencies. For example, phosphorus deficiency for a given paddock and crop or pasture may require 15 kilograms per hectare of added available phosphorus. It doesn't matter to the plant where that supply comes from. From a product like poultry manure, it may be 2t/ha, from MAP around 70kg/ha. Research has repeatedly shown that products with little nutrients but commonly marketed under titles that infer "stimulants" or the like have failed to perform.