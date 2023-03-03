Continuing the success from their recent champion win in the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, the Hicks family, of Hicks Beef, Holbrook, had a total clearance of 48 Australian Beef Composite bulls and sold 13 out of 15 Red Angus bulls during their autumn sale on Thursday.
In the breakdown of the composites, 33 black bulls sold to a top of $20,000 to average $10,909, 15 red compsites sold to a top of $13,000 to average $7733, and the 13 Red Angus bulls sold to a top of $16,000 to average $8077.
Overall sale averaged $9525.
The top price of $20,000 was paid for the black composite bull, ABCS665, by long term client, Spinifex Pastoral Co, Swan Hill, Vic.
Spinifex also purchased a further nine bulls.
Top price in the Red Angus draft, Hicks Sprocket S121 was $18,000 paid by Judy Brookes and Duncan Hall, Coolongolook, Limestone, Vic.
The red composite top price of $13,000 was paid twice.
First by B.P. and I.M. Gale, Waratah Bay, Vic, and Caithness Pastoral, Forge Creek, Bairnsdale, Vic, who also purchased a further fives bulls to average $8400.
The bull sale followed on the heels of the Hicks family's pole position finish for the third time in the 14 years of what has become Australia's largest commercial feedlot trial, the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, run at Teys Australia's Jindalee feedlot, Stockinbingal.
Stud principal Tom Hicks said helped to justify the countless hours the family spent recording and submitting data to identify and breed the most profitable genetics for their clients.
"This does show in our recent success in our results with the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial," he said.
"People often asks us what is the secret to our success within this trial and the answer is very easy for us, it's the use of EBVs or EPDs that are incorporated with economically based indexes and pair that with viable vigour. That is basically our secret, there is nothing more complex to it than that.
The sale was conducted through Elders with Brett Shea, Elders, as auctioneer and interfaced online via AuctionsPlus.
