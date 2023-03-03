The Land
Hicks Beef tops at $20,000 for a black composite

SL
By Shantelle Lord
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:30pm
Top price purchaser Darren Jenke, Spinifex Pastoral Co, Swan Hill, Vic, with Hicks Beef stud principals, Andrew and Tom Hicks, Holbrook.

Continuing the success from their recent champion win in the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, the Hicks family, of Hicks Beef, Holbrook, had a total clearance of 48 Australian Beef Composite bulls and sold 13 out of 15 Red Angus bulls during their autumn sale on Thursday.

SL

Shantelle Lord

Livestock Sales Representative

