The Land
Home/Beef

Hicks Beef wins the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated February 8 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew, Hennie and Tom Hicks, Hicks Beef, Holbrook (also on our cover), with some of their composite cows. They won a number of awards in the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial including grand champion pen of five steers. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

HICKS Beef has continued to prove it is at the top of the industry by taking out the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial for the third time in the trial's 14 year history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.