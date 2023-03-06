The Land
Home/News

Le Martres Limousin bulls to $8000

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
March 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced bull Le Martres Rohan sold for $8000 last Friday. Photo: supplied

LE MARTRES Beef sold Limousin bulls to $8000 at their annual on property bull sale at Table Top last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.