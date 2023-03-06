LE MARTRES Beef sold Limousin bulls to $8000 at their annual on property bull sale at Table Top last Friday.
A total of seven of forty bulls on offer were sold to the $8000 top and average of $7143.
Leon Martin, Le Martres, said the sale was not what they expected and was very quiet which resulted in only a small clearance of bulls.
"It's a sign of the times," he said.
"We were in a similar situation a few years ago. I had rung clients who haven't had any breakdowns so we're at that part of the cycle where people aren't in need of a new bull for the season."
The top priced bull was Le Martres Rohan purchased by repeat buyer Lachie Owen, Gundagai.
Read more: Hicks Beef continues its successful run
The two and a half year-old apricot Limousin bull, sired by Le Martres Lafferty, was described by Mr Martin as a lovely mature bull.
"He is very well muscled and has lots of length," he said.
The sale was conducted by Ray White GTSM, Albury, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.