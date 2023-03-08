The Land
Bushfire concern for landowners with threat of HumeLink transmission lines

By Alexandra Bernard
March 9 2023 - 9:00am
Jess Reynolds is one of the many farmers pushing for HumeLink to go underground. The ridge behind her is where the lines are proposed to go through the Reiland Angus stud at Killimicat. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

FOR Robin Quilty talking about the bushfires still brings a tear to her eye.

