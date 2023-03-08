USING prime agricultural land for energy projects was top of the concerns for angry residents at the NSW Farmers' election debate on energy and land use at Wagga Wagga last Wednesday.
While party representatives said prime ag land would not be used, farmers were not convinced saying they would continue to fight to save agricultural land from these projects.
For Pamela and Rick Martin at Borambola the proposed Mates Gully Solar Farm project would destroy all their hard work.
If approved the Spark Renewables project would see 460 hectares of solar panels, 30 kilometres east of Wagga Wagga between Borambola and Tarcutta.
The Martins said they, as well as others in their area, had done extensive tree planting and land care work.
"It's like they just don't care," Mrs Martin said.
The solar farm would be built on a ridge above their cropping country and the Martins said they were worried about run off from the panels affecting water flow through their land and into the creek system below, causing erosion issues.
Last year a preliminary scoping report was released, which classed the area earmarked for the project as made up of land with "moderate" and "low" agricultural capability.
However, the Martins said they believed this was downgraded to suit the project while Sparks said more detailed studies are being conducted.
Meanwhile for graziers the Kirkpatrick family at Maxwell, X-ELIO has proposed a 311 hectare solar project neighbouring their property.
"We're not against renewables at all," Emily Kirkpatrick said.
"They have created these REZs [renewable energy zones] for a reason - there's more suitable places for it.
"We need to protect productive agricultural land."
Her father, Don Kirkpatrick said the project had put huge stress on the community who were all against it.
"You can put a price on a land but you can't put a price on community," he said.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
