The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Reserve Bank of Australia lifts interest rates to 3.6 per cent

By Christopher Hindmarsh
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rate increase was its 10th consecutive hike which now puts the central bank's benchmark interest rate at an 11-year high. Picture by Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised rates once again on Tuesday by a further 25bps to 3.60 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.