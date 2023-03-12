Lentils have been an important Victorian and South Australian crop for many years, especially in lower to medium rainfall environments like the Wimmera and Mallee. It is receiving increasing interest in NSW, with researchers like John Kirkegaard believing the crop has great potential to expand dramatically. However, as for all crops, agronomic issues need to be carefully assessed. And like all crops, there are risks associated with diseases, pests, wet harvests and market uncertainty.