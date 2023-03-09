The Land
Inverell store sale steers average $1058

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 9 2023 - 8:30pm
Kerry and Mark Foster, Ellesmere, Ebor, with a pen of weaners heifers offered by Wilkinson Grazing, Messines, Guyra. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

Quality cattle sell well, and Inverell's monthly store sale endorsed that analogy with Angus weaner steers topping at 522 cents a kilogram and Angus cross steers at 484c/kg.

