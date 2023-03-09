In the Angus lines, 83 steer weaners weighing up to 200kg ranged in price from 370c/kg to 506c/kg to an average of 433c/kg. in the 200kg to 280kg weight range, 225 head averaged 472c/kg and ranged between 342c/kg and 522c/g. Only limited numbers of heavier steers were offered in heavier weight ranges: 29 in 280 to 33kg averaging 460c/kg and 26 on 330 to 400kg averaging 395c/kg.