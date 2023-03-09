Quality cattle sell well, and Inverell's monthly store sale endorsed that analogy with Angus weaner steers topping at 522 cents a kilogram and Angus cross steers at 484c/kg.
With more than 1630 head yarded, a feature of the sale was the dispersal of Wilkinson Grazing, Messines, Guyra's herd dispersal through agents Colin Say and Company, Glen Innes.
Nathan Purvis said there was a good lineup of Angus cattle and demand for the pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers [PTIC], and cows were strong as producers sought to add the years of Raff genetics in the Wilkinson herd to their operations.
Mark and Kerry Foster, Ellesmere, Ebor were among the buyers with a pen of weaner heifers that weighed 270kg and sold for 512c/kg. They also bought a pen of 11 two-year-old heifers PTIC for $2650.
Mr Foster said he had been buying Wilkinson Grazing genetics for 30 years and had been shearing on Messines for 30 years, and they were making the most of stocking up on the genetics.
"We know the cattle and what they do for us," he said.
In the Angus lines, 83 steer weaners weighing up to 200kg ranged in price from 370c/kg to 506c/kg to an average of 433c/kg. in the 200kg to 280kg weight range, 225 head averaged 472c/kg and ranged between 342c/kg and 522c/g. Only limited numbers of heavier steers were offered in heavier weight ranges: 29 in 280 to 33kg averaging 460c/kg and 26 on 330 to 400kg averaging 395c/kg.
Charolais cross steers weighing up to 280kg ranged in price from 298c/kg to 458c/kg and averaged 370c/kg. An offering of 33 Santa Gertrudis steers weighing up to 200kg averaged 405c/kg for 33 head.
J and M Lawson, Dundee, offered 18 Dulverton Angus steers that averaged 276kg and sold to a St George Queensland buyer for 502c/kg.
The St George buyer also bought two pens of the Wilkinson Grazing steer weaner. A pen of 19 averaging 293kg for 460c/kg and a pen of 10 averaging 240kg for 464c/kg.
John Spriggs, Texas, Queensland, sold a pen of eight Dulverton Angus blood steers that averaged 208kg for 500c/kg.
Grant and Kylie Kneipp, Battalion Herefords, Dundee, sold a pen of 19 Hereford steers that averaged 326kg and returned 348c/kg. Five lighter Hereford steers, averaging 208kg, made 450c/kg for the Kneipps.
In the Heifer section Peter Stewart, Emmaville bought a pen of nine Hereford heifers for 352c/kg offered by the Kneipps that weighed an average of 293kg.
Mr Stewart said he would join the heifers to Santa Gertrudis bulls as the progeny performed well for him on his property.
"When it dries up, the Santa cross just keep going ahead," he said. "And the Santa cross steers sell well for us."
PTIC heifers and cows from the dispersal of the Wilkinson Grazing herd, Guyra were keenly sought and topped at $2750 and $2800 respectively.
One hundred and fifty-one cows were yarded and ranged in price from $775 to $2800, while 101 cows with calves ranged in price from $1000 to $2700. In the PTIC cow section, 52 ranged in price from $550 to $1380 while PTIC heifers sold between $1260 to $1500 and averaged $1440 for 70 head.
