QUALITY genetics attracted bids as high as $4400 for future breeders during the Maitland Annual Feature Angus and All Breeds Female sale on Saturday.
A total of 1260 head were offered and Bowe and Lidbury agent Rodney McDonald said there were some very nice lines of well bred females where the best of them sold very well.
He said overall they were extremely happy with the result of the sale.
"Yes, we have seen them make more money over the past years, but we had good buying support from the local area, up the north coast and all the way to Warren," he said.
"We were very appreciative of all the buyers that turned up to support our 34th annual female sale."
A total of 300 weaner steers ranging from six to 11 months sold from $500 to $1500 a head and averaged $750.
Mr McDonald estimated the weaner heifers were about $50 cheaper than the last Maitland store sale.
Unjoined heifers were limited in supply and ranged from $1000 to $1600. The average was $100 dearer and hit $1300. Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers attracted plenty of interest and prices were pushed up by about $200. Most pens sold from $1500 to $4400 and averaged $2300.
PTIC and joined cows varied in age and sold from $600 to $2800. The buyer action was on those confirmed in calf which sold dearer and averaged $1800.
Five-hundred cows with calves sold for $1500 to $3500 a unit and averaged $2250. Mr McDonald estimated they were also about $200 a unit dearer.
Sandy Alison, Cooreei Pty Ltd, Dungog, sold PTIC heifers for $4400 to Barry and Ruth Shearman, R and B Livestock, Fullerton Cove.
T and L Norrie, Gloucester, sold young Angus cows with calves for $3500 to B and M Duncan, Boambee Angus, Seaham, while Wirrabulla, Dungog, also sold Angus cows with calves for $3500, twice, to J and A Maulder.
M and C Fisher, Wallabrook, Wallarobba, sold PTIC Angus heifers for $3100 to B and M Duncan, Boambee Angus, Seaham.
Rural Management, Paterson, sold a big run of Santa Gertrudis and Santa/Hereford cows for $1650.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
