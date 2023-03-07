The Land
Maitland heifers sell to $4400 at annual special sale

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 7 2023 - 8:48pm
Rodney McDonald, Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland, and Sandy Alison, Cooreei Pty Ltd, Dungog, with their top priced pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers ($4400) at the Maitland sale on Saturday. Picture by Bowe and Lidbury.

QUALITY genetics attracted bids as high as $4400 for future breeders during the Maitland Annual Feature Angus and All Breeds Female sale on Saturday.

KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

