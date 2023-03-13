The Land
Shearer shortage in NSW prompts calls for overseas workforce

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:27am, first published 6:00am
Mentored support for new shearers and close links with industry are ways both sides of politics can support wool. Photo is a file.

A serious shortage of shearers has prompted an industry-wide rethink on everything from wages to accommodation and recruitment, while the state politicians most able to influence outcomes agree more needs to be done to fix the problem.

