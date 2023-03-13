Widespread rainfall over the North West-, South West Slopes and eastern Riverina will encourage farmers and graziers wilting under a hot end to summer and start to plan for autumn forage crops..
In the North West Gunnedah was among the best recordings with 104.2 millimetres at Gunnedah while the Pallamallawa Post Office measured 92.4mm.
Manilla-based consultant agronomist, Lester McCormick said he only measured about 24mm, but there had been good rainfalls around the region.
"This will create plenty of excitement for those who were holding off from planting any oats," he said. "they have been just about ready to plant and were waiting for this rain."
Mr McCormick said the falls would also boost established sub-tropical pastures. "It will give them a bit more green as we head towards winter."
Hazell's Farm and Fertiliser, Tamworth agronomist, Katrina Murray is urging farmers in her district to "hold, hold, hold".
"It's forecast to be 35 or 37 degrees later this week, so I'm telling my farmers to wait for a bit," she said. "Normally the traditional time to plant pasture in the Tamworth district is after Anzac Day. But there are concerns there might be rainfalls that are fewer and farther apart.
Ms Murray said there were some oat varieties in short supply and she urged farmers to try some of the new varieties. "Take a look outside your comfort zone and look at some of the varieties that cope with rust. The vectors are indicating rust will still be an issue. Don't assume because it's been dry that you'll get by," she said.
She said deep-rooted, dual-purpose canola was another good option to consider. It has a deep tap root which will help it to chase moisture and nutrients that have leached down into the soil profile, she added. Grazing brassicas were another good bet for an autumn/winter forage crop option.
Garry Littlejohns, senior agronomist for AMPS, Tamworth is also counselling a patient approach to pasture and oats.
"It's a bit early for ryegrass and oats with the hot weather still around. If you consider a dual-purpose wheat variety, it requires a period of frosts before it reaches its vernalisation phase, which triggers the plant to go into a reproductive phase," he said. "Whereas ryegrass will dry up and oats will go straight to head and then its all over for the crop."
In the south of the state centres on the South West Slopes like Harden and Cunningar received 100mm while Stockinbingal measured 125mm.
The State Emergency Service in Cootamundra had to respond to a number of emergency calls after localised flash flooding was reported.
A spokesman said overnight about 100mm fell in the Muttama Creek catchment and there was a significant increase in the Muttama Creek at Berthong Road where the gauge peaked at 2.65 metres around 5:40 am on Monday morning.
The spokesman said this peak is similar to the 01 November 2022 flood and it prompted an emergency warning for low-lying areas along the creek. However, by midday this had been downgraded to a watch and act and then by later in the afternoon it was regarded as at an advice level.
SES crews were out and about undertaking a rapid assessment of the area, the spokesman added.
At Wallendbeen, there were recordings between 70 to 90mm, 23mm at Coolamon, and 12mm at Wagga Wagga. At the same time, Boorowa, only a few minutes from Harden, received no rain at its official recording site.
Other falls in the North West Slopes included Duri (Dungowan Rd) 80mm, Bundarra Post office 60mm, Inverell Soil Conservation 50mm, Guyra Hospital, 61.6mm, Barraba, 56mm; Danglemah [Rutherglen], 50mm; Warialda Post Office, 58mm, Goonoo Goonoo 46.4mm, Kings Plains 50mm, Gwydir River Gravesend Road, 48mm, Weabonga (Stoneleigh) 67.4, and Terry Hie Hie, 36.
In the lower Hunter, Gresford Post Office tipped out 64mm, while at Dungog (Upper Myall Creek ) there was 52mm.
