St Pauls Genetics to $11,000 online

By Alexandra Bernard
March 14 2023 - 7:00pm
The top priced bull at St Pauls Genetics online sale St Paul's Story Time S440 sold for $10,500 to Adam Black, Dunkeld, Qld. Photos supplied.

A pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifer topped the St Pauls Genetics black Simmental bull female and genetic online sale last Friday where it sold for $11,000.

