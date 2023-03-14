A pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifer topped the St Pauls Genetics black Simmental bull female and genetic online sale last Friday where it sold for $11,000.
All five bulls on offer sold to a top of $10,500 and average of $6,600, and 23 of 26 PTIC heifers sold to the $11,000 top and $4717 average while all 18 PTIC cows on offer sold for a top of $8500 and an average of $5722.
In their first sale in nine years stud principal Bill Cornell, Henty, said he was delighted with the result and will continue with the format from now on.
"As we built up our numbers we were finding we were just selling them in lots [privately]," he said.
"We got to this point and I was going to sell them all as a lot like I usually do but as I'm on the Simmental federal council I was getting a lot of people saying black Simmental females never come up for sale so I decided to do it this way.
"We're trying to give people who want to breed them the chance to."
Mr Cornell said animals went to all mainland states with about 30 per cent going to South Australia and Queensland each.
The top priced bull was St Paul's Story Time S440 sold for $10,500 to Adam Black, Dunkeld, Qld.
The 19-month-old bull, sired by LFE The Riddler 323B, ranked in the top 10pc for 200 and 400 day weight, carcase weight (CWT) and eye muscle area (EMA) as well as on all index values.
Mr Cornell said he was a really good headed and really good butted bull.
"He was a bull that has real natural thickness and grunt to him," he said.
The top priced heifer was St Paul's Riddler M412 Pear S434 sold for $11,000 to Double K Simmental, Sugarloaf, Qld.
The 19-month-old heifer, sired by LFE The Riddler 323B, ranked in the top 10pc for 200 and 400 day weight, CWT and EMA.
Mr Cornell said the heifer was a magnificent female, who had come third at Melbourne Royal.
"She had been the stand out at weaning and had been the one people had commented on a lot," he said.
"She's got a such an amount of capacity and thickness about her and so sound and just class written all over her - one of the best Simmental females we've seen."
The top priced PTIC cow was St Paul's CC F422 Pear P401 sold for $8500 to Lewis Bruggermann, Mallala, SA.
Genetic lots were also on offer with 32 of 40 embryo lots sold to $800 and average of $638 while eight of 10 semen lots were sold for a top of $330 per dose and average of $88 and one of two semen tanks made $1100.
There were several volume buyers including Reece Mills, Dalby, who purchased six cows and Cameron Ellison, Gilmore, six females.
Lewis Bruggermann purchased four females and a bull, and Tugulawa Simmentals, Mount Gambier, SA, and Caralma Pastoral Company, Wistow, SA, purchased four females each.
All remaining females and genetic lots were sold following the sale.
The sale was conducted on AuctionsPlus with settling agents Ray White GTSM.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
