Historic vehicles, machines and tractors roll into Mudgee for 2023 NHMA Rally

By Hayley Warden
March 19 2023 - 7:00am
The only genuine 1909 Garrett Showman's Steam Engine Tractor in Australia will be on display at the 2023 NHMA Rally at Mudgee.

The National Historical Machinery Association Rally is held every second year and the next rally will be hosted by Cudgegong Valley Antique Machinery Club and held at the Australian Rural Education Centre in Mudgee from April 14-16, 2023.

