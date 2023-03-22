The might of global breeding and racing power Coolmore Stud was on show at Rosehill on Saturday when Shinzo, a colt raced in partnership, won the drama-filled $5 million ATC Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 for two-year-olds.
By Arrowfield Stud's champion Australian sire Snitzel, Shinzo defeated favourite Cylinder - bred and raced by another major world industry source, Godolphin.
While Coolmore's more fancied runner Learning To Fly (by former Coolmore shuttler Justify) was involved in a mid-race incident and lost her rider (Chad Schofield), Shinzo, with champion English hoop Ryan Moore aboard, took a rails run to overcome the Exceed and Excel colt, with the fast finishing Snowden prepared King's Gambit (by I Am Invincible) third.
Coolmore's Australian principal Tom Magnier bought Shinzo's group one winning dam Samaready in foal to Snitzel at Inglis' 2020 The Chairmans Sale for $1.8 million - the Golden Slipper winning colt the resultant foal.
While the big trackside crowd enjoyed seeing Anamoe (by Street Boss) win his ninth group one race when taking the George Ryder Stakes, Irish-bred import Dubai Honour won his first major when winning the Ranvet Stakes-G1, which was among other program highlights.
Another feature for Coolmore is the fact that Dubai Honour is by its successful Australian-bred Street Cry stallion Pride Of Dubai, which served two "reverse" shuttle stud seasons in the northern hemisphere.
The bargain buy of the 10-race Rosehill program of winners was Rubick filly Opal Ridge which won the ATC Darby Munro Stakes-LR.
Fetching $20,000 at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale when selling via Hawkesbury Valley breeders Wayne and Pauline Alchin of Carramar Park, Opal Ridge has thrust her Scone trainer Luke Pepper into black-type league with a likely target being the ATC P J Bell Stakes-G3 at Randwick on the first day of The Championships on April 1.
I've Bean Tryin', partnered by Ellen Hennessy, came with a fast finishing burst down the middle of the track to claim victory in the Newhaven Park Southern Wild-Card race at Goulburn on Friday.
Trained at Canberra by Matthew Kelley, I've Bean Tryin' (by deceased Snitzel sire Spill The Beans) fills the second-last spot in the Newhaven Park Country Championship Final on April 1. The last spot available will be decided in the Newhaven Park Northern Wild-Card event at Scone, which was postponed due to hot weather. Details will be provided in next week's Thoroughbreds.
While winning on debut in February, Veight became a bigger news "headliner" for his young Victorian-based sire Grunt when the first crop colt impressively won the VRC Sires' Produce Stakes-G2 at his second start at Flemington recently.
Standing at Yulong near Nagambie, Grunt was a dual group one winner and belongs to Northern Dancer's Try My Best sireline via Irish-bred Last Tycoon and to Grunt's sire O'Reilly, a champion sire in New Zealand.
Trained by Tony McEvoy and his son Calvin who have stables in South Australia and Ballarat, Victoria, Veight was a $220,000 graduate of the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale when selling from the Sledmere Stud, Scone, draft.
While predominantly focusing on successful racehorses, I was interested to see the unplaced run of Secret Lago at Grafton last week.
Trained by Annette Lee at Port Macquarie, Secret Lago is an eight-year-old gelding by Encosta de Lago and must be a tough and much-loved character that likes stable life and racing, as his record stands at one win, and eight placings from his 118 starts for $68,700 in prizemoney.
While Narromine-based Ricky Blewitt rode three of the six winners at Crookwell picnics on March 11, it was western Sydney-based Leandro Ribeiro teaming with Dubbo conditioner Connie Greig to win half of the six events, including the Ardlethan Cup with Valadyium on Saturday.
Earlier this month, Ribeiro rode five of the six race winners at the Tottenham picnics, while running second in the other.
The popular Tullibigeal picnic races will be run on Saturday.
