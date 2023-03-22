Trained at Canberra by Matthew Kelley, I've Bean Tryin' (by deceased Snitzel sire Spill The Beans) fills the second-last spot in the Newhaven Park Country Championship Final on April 1. The last spot available will be decided in the Newhaven Park Northern Wild-Card event at Scone, which was postponed due to hot weather. Details will be provided in next week's Thoroughbreds.