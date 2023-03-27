The Land
Special milestone for pig competition stalwart

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
March 27 2023 - 11:00am
Wesley Temessl is celebrating 20 years of exhibiting at the Sydney Royal Show this year. He is pictured with his partner Kristen Barass and one of their Large White exhibits. Picture by Denis Howard

The exhibitor bug got its teeth into Wes Temessl at a young age and it hasn't let go with the long-time exhibitor at the Sydney Royal Easter Show marking an important milestone this year.

Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

