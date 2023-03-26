The Land
Early Labor commitments a step in the right direction, more certainty needed

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated March 26 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
The new state government is taking steps to reduce feral animal populations. Picture supplied

The NSW Labor party's resounding win in yesterday's election could be good news for farmers with strong early commitments to better biosecurity management, but there is widespread belief better agency staffing is required to make a real impact.

