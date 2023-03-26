Riverina skies were ablaze with colour this week as a major aurora australis event returned to the region.
On Thursday night, residents were greeted to a surreal sight as the southern skies glowed a bright red.
It comes barely a month after people across the Riverina captured stunning images of another aurora event.
Aurora occurs in an oval around the magnetic poles in both hemispheres.
It is called aurora australis in the Southern Hemisphere, and sometimes referred to as the 'southern lights'.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
