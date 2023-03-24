The Land
Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) response put under microscope in Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 25 2023 - 6:00am
Officials in HAZMAT suits have been called to a potentially deadly Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak involving pigs on a Tamworth farm. Luckily, it was just a practice run.

