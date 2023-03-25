The Land
Home/News

NSW Labor prepares to govern as Liberals left to soul search

By Phoebe Loomes and Luke Costin
Updated March 26 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier elect Chris Minns is preparing to form government in NSW after emerging victorious. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

NSW Labor is preparing to form government for the first time in 12 years after the party pulled off a definitive victory, shattering the coalition's hopes of a historic fourth term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.