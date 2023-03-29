THE value of "outside" buyer competition was evident during the Carcoar Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale last Friday.
Buying agents from as far away as South Australia and Queensland helped keep a floor in prices during the annual event.
It was a nervous wait for vendors before the auction. Agents had initially advertised 9000 head and the sheer weight of numbers to clear caused some concern.
They need not have worried: with all things considered, the market was solid and better than expected for some big lines of black steers and heifers.
COONAMBLE stock and station agent John Brien has died aged 78.
John was one of the true gentlemen of the profession and best known as an agent and auctioneer with AJF Brien and Sons, Coonamble, until his retirement in 2011.
He was also a Stockinsure director from 2007 to 2021 and co-owned a feedlot near Coonamble.
John was born and bred in Coonamble and educated at Barker College, Sydney. He was the son of Bert Brien, who was the founder of AJF Brien and Sons. In 1962, on completion of his schooling, John commenced working in the AJF Brien and Sons business. As a powerhouse of the industry, AJF Brien and Sons was also one of the founding members of rma network.
A great community minded person, John was involved in many sporting clubs and, later in life, spent many years on the committee of the Coonamble Jockey Club. He also stood on the board of the Western Districts Racing Association.
A funeral service for John will be conducted at the Macquarie Park Cemetery and Crematorium on Friday, March 31 at 12.30pm. A memorial to celebrate John's life will be held at the Coonamble Racecourse on Wednesday, April 5.
MUDGEE: (1030 head) Vealers: 380-434; Yearling steers: 340-429; Yr heifers: 300-386; Grown steers: 310-373; Heifers: to 346; Cows: 220-310.
CAMDEN: (240 head) Vealers: 208-510; Yr steers: 312-480; Yr heifers: 298-450; Cows: 200-266.
MAITLAND: (330 head) Vealers: 180-410; Yr steers: 220-400; Yr heifers: 180-360; Grown steers: 220-260; Heifers: 200-250; Cows: 220-270.
MOSS VALE: (948 head) Vealers: 240-320; Yr steers: 185-455; Yr heifers: 160-442; Grown steers: 200-455; Heifers: 100-328; Cows: 50-270.
TENTERFIELD: (268 head) Vealers: 200-418; Yr steers: 220-320; Yr heifers: 220-280; Grown steers: 230-350; Heifers: 220-307; Cows: 66-263.
