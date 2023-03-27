SOLID buyer competition across a quality yarding of 7161 weaner steer and weaner heifers helped keep prices steady during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale at Carcoar last Friday.
Nutrien Ag Solutions agent and auctioneer Henry Pitman, Bathurst, said the weaner steers sold to a similar trend when compared with other recent district sales.
In contrast, when the weaner heifer prices were compared with recent sales of genuine spring-drop heifers the trend was dearer.
Related reading:
"The buyer competition was strong on the weaner heifers," Mr Pitman said.
"Quality lines of both the steers and the heifers were where the buyers were most active and we saw the better competition."
Across the whole yarding the weaner steers averaged $1259 a head, while the heifers averaged $936.
Ninety-five per cent were Angus or Angus-cross calves.
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $830 to $1010, while most from 200kg to 280kg made from $950 to $1340.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner steers attracted bids from $1090 to $1490 and any pens heavier than 330kg sold for $1240 to $1630.
For the weaner heifers, anything lighter than 280kg struggled to make higher than $1000. Most sold from $590 to the mid-$900 although the odd pen did hit $1130.
Weaner heifers from 280kg to 330kg sold from $910 to $1280 and those heavier than 330kg topped at $1310.
R and C Walkon, The Waratah, Blayney, sold 28 Angus steers that tipped the scales at 284kg for $1630, while only a few pens later Balmaringa Pastoral, sold 50 August/September-drop 335kg Hazeldean-blood steers for $1560.
Susan Davidson, Horse Gully, sold 20 April-drop 453kg Angus steers for $1550 and Amosfield Angus, Millthorpe, sold 27 July/August-drop 339kg Millah Murrah-blood steers for $1535.
Lockandra Partnership, Huntley, sold 13 August-drop 340kg Angus steers for $1520.
Coleman's Pastoral, Springside, Millthorpe, sold 42 Karoo-blood Angus steers that tipped the scales at 341kg for $1510, while M and K Fenton, Tara, Blayney, sold 264kg Angus steers for $1510.
PB and JE Diprose, sold 345kg seven- to eight-month-old Angus steers for $1500, and Matthew Johnston, Woodstock, sold 335kg Angus steers for $1480.
Adam and Vic Camilleri, Wattle Grove, Oberon, sold six to seven-month-old Hereford and Angus steers. The 304kg Herefords sold for $1190 and the Angus made $1220.
M and K Fenton, Tara, Blayney, sold the top priced heifers, Angus weighing 337kg, for $1310.
Amosfield Angus, Millthorpe, sold 315kg Millah Murrah-blood July/August-drop Angus heifers for $1280, and Coleman's Pastoral, Springside, Millthorpe, sold 326kg Karoo-blood Angus heifers for $1260.
Irvine Farming, Waldegrave, sold a lovely pen of 315kg seven- to eight-month-old, Milwillah-blood heifers for $1190.
Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association conducted the sale.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.