The Land
Home/Markets

Carcoar steers hit $1630 high at Blue Ribbon sale

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 27 2023 - 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Rice, JH Rice and Co, Parkes, with Alan Thompson, Glastonbury, Parkes, and AWN Langlands Hanlon agent Geoff Rice. Mr Rice's 346kg steers (pictured) sold for $1510 a head, while Mr Thompson 336kg steers hit $1480. Picture by Karen Bailey.

SOLID buyer competition across a quality yarding of 7161 weaner steer and weaner heifers helped keep prices steady during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale at Carcoar last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.