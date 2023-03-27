The Land
Greens support for federal Labor's safeguard mechanism puts carbon farming at centre stage

By Jamie Brown
March 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Adam Bandt's Greens support for the Anthony Albenese's Labor government's Safeguard Mechanism will let big polluters bide time with farmers' carbon credits and usher in a new era in the Australian carbon market.

Monday's marriage between federal Labor and The Greens has paved the way for farmers to supply carbon credits in order that big Australian polluters can transition towards a cleaner, greener economy.

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

