Liberal Wendy Tuckerman has increased her primary vote lead over Labor in the latest count for the Goulburn electorate.
However, the race remains neck and neck between her and Labor candidate, Michael Pilbrow on a two-party preferred basis.
Neither candidate has claimed the seat yet.
As of 4.30pm Monday, the primary vote tally was:
A total 36,653 from an eligible 57,607 votes have been counted.
On a two-party preferred basis, Mrs Tuckerman has drawn 16,457 votes (50.47pc) to Mr Pilbow's 16,151 votes (49.53pc). It represents a 2.6pc swing to the Labor Party in the seat, which Mrs Tuckerman held with a 3.1pc margin for the past four years.
Just 306 votes separate the pair. Counts are continuing at Goulburn's Bradfordville booth and three pre-polling centres. Initial counts have been completed at all other places.
On Saturday, Mrs Tuckerman said pre-polls traditionally favoured the conservatives. So far, she has picked up 4151 of these to Mr Pilbrow's 3356. She is also about 200 ahead of her main rival on postal votes.
Mr Pilbrow said on Saturday he and volunteers had targeted the Southern Highlands where Labor had previously "struggled." Mrs Tuckerman conceded the party had "taken a hit" in this area.
On a two-party preferred basis, Mr Pilbrow narrowly won Berrima booth, based on initial count. He was won Bundanoon, two large Moss Vale booths, Robertson and Wattle Park. At Wingello, the two were level pegging on 183 votes.
At Yass, his hometown, he took 1072 votes at two centres to Mrs Tuckerman's 714 ballots.
He has also won five of the seven Goulburn booths, bar Saint Joseph's, which Mrs Tuckerman won, according to an initial count.
However, Mrs Tuckerman picked up support in rural areas like Crookwell, Laggan, Burrawang, Gunning and Marulan. Crookwell pre-polls were also heavily weighted in her favour (837 versus 344 to Mr Pilbrow).
