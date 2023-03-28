The Land
Home/News

Angry locals as Narrabri gas project gets NSW Labor go-ahead

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Liverpool Plains farmer Kate Gunn said it was "disappointing" to hear incoming NSW Minister for Environment Penny Sharpe support the Narrabri gas project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.