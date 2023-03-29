The Land
Country Champs set to star at Royal Randwick on April 1

By Virginia Harvey
March 29 2023 - 2:00pm
Talbragar gets his chance to secure city feature riches in the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship Final at Randwick on Saturday, after securing the last spot when winning the $150,000 Northern Wild Card Qualifier at Scone.

