Sorry for giving you verbal indigestion with my last column, but there is much more to ponder.
We need to stand up for "regular people", the definition being those of us who work to capacity, pay taxes, are honest and decent, live by a manageable set of rules, and see the world in fair dinkum terms.
We are the majority, and we are allowing ourselves to get squashed by ideological stupidity. In my first column, I suggested "Stop, Think, Vote", but who for or what for?
More bait.....have you thought about who has their hands deep in your pockets? The cost of compliance is enormous.
Farmers and graziers are some of the biggest small businesses in our country and the proudest, most productive and most trusted worldwide, with innovative practices and great survival skills.
Our rural industries should be applauded and respected because, without them, we have nothing.
No rural townships can survive without their rural industries along with tourism and visiting economies, yet we are continually relegated to the less important category.
We must be our best ambassadors and not kowtow to the "influencers" and "social media savvy bullies".
Again I ponder what we are paying for with our education system; we need to go back to the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic and not brainwash our kids with an agenda that may not be in the best interests of little developing minds.
This is not a new phenomenon, as I remember our kids coming home 25 years ago and telling us what their rights were.
It was a good attempt to destroy the family unit, but we guided them back onto the straight and narrow; that is, go to school, do your homework and a few home chores, be kind, clean your teeth, enjoy your childhood and not live in fear.
Now, many of our kids are indoctrinated into thinking there is something wrong with them for being mainstream, we are paying so-called experts and professionals for this rubbish, and sadly the wonderful teachers are all too often abused and bullied by the minority of anti-moral crusaders that hang loudly on the fringes.
So again, I ask, what are we paying our heavy taxes for?
Should we defund the public industry that calls themselves professional, expert administrators?
We have all seen some of the opulent offices and wage packages of these people whom I have often asked, "what do you actually do?"
Perhaps government needs to spend less on dysfunctional egotists and use those savings to pay for our medical service providers, quality teachers, emergency service personnel, logistics suppliers and all those who actually get a job done.
Our country is amazing and the envy of many around the world; let's not stuff it up by pandering to overpaid, underperforming minority, agenda-driven people who seek to bring us all down to average.
Thank goodness we are still free thinking, but we need to return to free speaking.
