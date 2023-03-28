On the breeding properties 12,000 Composite ewes are run. Mature ewes are joined to Cloven Hills, Primeline and The Willows genetics which forms the base of the self-replacing flock. Maidens are joined to Suffolk genetics sourced from The Willows. The third breeding farm Fairview joins all the ewes to terminals, utilising both Suffolk and Dorset genetics selected for their growth and eating quality traits. Around 12,000 lambs comprising composite wether lambs and terminal sired lambs are finished on the irrigated fattening properties.

