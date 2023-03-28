The Land
Home/News

Telstra upgrade leaves Gloucester on silent mode

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Telstra tower near Gloucester is undergoing an extensive upgrade and in the process has turned off mobile reception, leaving people to talk in person.
The Telstra tower near Gloucester is undergoing an extensive upgrade and in the process has turned off mobile reception, leaving people to talk in person.

Gloucester township remains off-line ... and on-again ... and off ... but what's the problem?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.