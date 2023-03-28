Gloucester township remains off-line ... and on-again ... and off ... but what's the problem?
It seems the pretty locale is too proud to whinge about a lack of connectivity as Telstra upgrades its nearby mobile tower.
Late last week there was no mobile reception at all. Earlier this week as reception continued to come and go, one ATM machine connected to the network by 4G went offline while a popular café was busy helping customers connect to their free Wi-Fi.
For those attending the first Gloucester Agricultural Show in three years, over the weekend, the biggest concern was the weather.
Show secretary Lorraine Forbes said the organising committee got around their network issues by purchasing Optus mobile phones for key operators at the gate, in the canteen, the office and of course in the show ring.
"It was a bit of an outlay to make sure things ran smoothly," Mr Forbes said. "But the majority soldiered on. Sometimes you have to go old school and go back to basics."
