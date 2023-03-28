The Land
Home/News

Motorists to be stung at the pump over Easter

By Poppy Johnston
March 28 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorist are advised prices are likely to top $2 a litre over Easter and the school holiday period. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)
Motorist are advised prices are likely to top $2 a litre over Easter and the school holiday period. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)

Petrol prices are expected to creep up in the lead up to Easter long weekend and motorists have been urged to fill up ahead of time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.