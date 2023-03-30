Police are investigating the alleged theft of a sperm whale skull after it mysteriously disappeared from a private property where it was being temporarily stored.
On Monday, March 27, the Eden Killer Whale Museum alerted the township and surrounding community, after former owner of the property Neil Rankin reported the skull as missing.
The skull was part of the museum's collection and had been stored on the old Mobil site located on By Street, near the Eden lookout, during the museum's restoration works.
The incident was reported to officers attached to South Coast Police District in the morning of March 27 and an investigation has commenced.
Collections manager of the Eden Killer Whale Museum Angela George said she could "scarcely fathom" someone had stolen the skull.
"There's no logical reason for anybody to want to steal it, let along to go to all the trouble and expense of taking it," she said.
Ms George urged anyone that had information about the skull, whether it was seeing it being transported or its location, to step forward and contact the museum and local police.
"If the person who took it would like to bring it back, no questions asked, we'd be grateful," she said.
Former owner of the old Mobil site, Mr Rankin, had initially accepted to store the skull on the property before selling. Luckily the new owner had accepted to do the same for the museum.
On the morning of March 27, Mr Rankin received a call from the new property owner, alerting him that there had been a forced entry.
"We went down there at 10am this morning and realised that the gate had been cut with bolt cutters, we looked around and couldn't see anything missing but then I walked around the back and noticed that the whale skull was gone," he said.
Mr Rankin said there were visible truck marks in the mud leading up to where the skull was located, however, they tracks appeared to be "fairly old".
"I've noticed the gate was open about three or four weeks ago and that is quite common because surveyors come and go from the site, so I hadn't thought anything of the gate being open," he said.
You can't just put it in the front garden, so I don't know what use someone would have with it, but they sure made a big effort to take it- Eden resident Neil Rankin
Mr Rankin said the skull wouldn't have been easy to remove and would have required a crane truck or forklift to move it on to a flatbed truck.
"It would have weighed around a tonne and a half, so someone made a big effort to break in, open the gates and take the whale skull, which is a big item," he said.
Mr Rankin said he was hopeful the skull would be recovered and returned to the Eden community.
"It's part of the museum, part of the town and one of the relics that should be returned," he said.
Mr Rankin said there were also laws in place that meant you'd have to possess a special licence to keep whale bones.
"You can't just put it in the front garden, so I don't know what use someone would have with it, but they sure made a big effort to take it," he said.
"It really surprises me that someone would go to that effort to take it for themselves."
Ms George said the theft of the skull was a major loss for the community and hoped anyone with information might step forward.
"This skull was donated to a community organisation run by volunteers, so this is like a slap to the face of the community," she said.
As inquires continue, police have urged anyone with information to contact Eden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
