THERE was money in mud at Cooma on Wednesday as the market exceeded expectations with heifers sold to a top of $1470 a head.
Rain did not keep buyers away at the first of the Cooma combined agents weaner sales where Gary Evans, Nutrien Ag Solutions, said cattle sold better than expected.
"The cattle market has seen a definite correction and based on other sales we've done very well," he said.
Mr Evans said the cattle presented very well and showed the good season.
About 4200 head were yarded which mostly consisted of black weaner steers.
Steers were mostly sold for $1050 to $1650 with heavier steers sold for up to $1720 while heifers mostly made $850 to $1470.
Sally Flat, Cooma, sold 16 Angus steers, 447kg, 11 to 12 months, with Hazeldean blood, for $1600 and Dovecote, Adaminaby, sold seven Angus steers with Hazeldean blood for $1450.
A line of 17 Angus steers, 358kg, from JW and MW Barry, Jindabyne, sold for $1550.
Sherwood Pastoral Co, Nimmitabel, sold 57 black baldy steers for $1130.
Glenriver Pastoral Co, Delegate, sold 19 Hereford steers, 341kg, for $1380, and AAA Rural, Cooma, sold 10 Charolais steers for $1300.
In the heifers Glenavon Pastoral Co, Bendoc, sold 31 Angus heifers, 361kg, with Hazeldean blood, for $1470 and Robert Letts, Bombala, sold 10 Angus heifers, 359kg, with Rennylea blood for $1240.
A line of 23 black baldy heifers, 365kg, with Hazeldean and Kaludah blood, from MB Trading, Moonbah, sold for $1370.
The same vendor sold another ten black baldy heifers, 319kg, for $1220.
Kyleston Partnership, Bombala, sold six Speckle Park heifers for $1005.
Buyers were from a wide area including Albury, Cootamundra, Goulburn, Cowra, Forbes and Wangaratta.
The sale was conducted by Elders, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Boller and Company.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
