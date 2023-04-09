And we're back!
Farmer Wants a Wife will be back on Channel 7 tomorrow night, and you know what that means - gleaming coats, mating calls, fabulous manes and pooping in a paddock. And then there's the animals.
It also means it's time for five lucky farmers to dust off the never-been-worn Akubra, push the worst mob of sheep into the back paddock so the drones don't catch sight of them, and gear up to get their romance on.
We will be treated to plenty of shots of farmers leaning on fence posts, sunsets and misty mornings.
But we will also get a sample of what happens when you dump a truckload of city girls on a farm and watch them trying to impress a farmer covered in dust and poo while cattle run at them.
Five farmers are getting set to meet up with potential partners from across the country.
And for us watching at home that means we get to see the magic happen first-hand - at or least get to see a whole heap of boxed mobs of sheep.
We have Farmer Matt, who is 23 and is a sheep and cattle producer from Bookham, NSW, and the youngest farmer on this year's series.
Farmer Brenton, 26, is a cattle producer and hails from Darriman, Victoria.
Farmer Andrew is 41 and is a mixed cropping and sheep farmer from Narromine, NSW.
Farmer David is a fourth-generation fruit grower from Pozieres, Queensland, and is 29 years old.
Farmer Brad, 32, hails from Cootamundra, NSW, where he has crops and cattle.
Sam Armytage has had to employ a full-time manager to run her 40-hectare property so she can host the show, but our beloved Nat will be back to help out.
Look for our Farmers Watching Farmers Wanting Wives blogs at lunchtime the day after each episode to get a rundown on what havoc has been caused on farms across Australia as the farmers try and find love - or a spanner.
Get ready to see the dags chucked in with the fleece, the header ready to plant and the wethers put in to join - it's farmer time!
Want to cast your mind back to last year?
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.