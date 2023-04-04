The Land
Home/News

NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty keen to discuss eID plan with DPI

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty. Photo: NSW Labor
New Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty. Photo: NSW Labor

New Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty is keen to "sink her teeth" into her portfolios of agriculture, Regional and Western NSW as Labor announced it's ministry where for the first time half of the cabinet are women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.