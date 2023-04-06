The finalists for the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman competition gathered at North Ryde RSL to kick off their Sydney Royal Show journey.
They were introduced to the audience as part of the welcome dinner program with an on-stage interview where they answered a range of questions about themselves and what they do.
The competition is now well underway at the Royal and continues through to Sunday, April 9, when the winner and runer-up will be announced.
The competition has run since 1962 and endeavours to identify young ambassadors to promote the Sydney Royal Show and the agricultural show movement across NSW while encouraginging young rural women with purpose and ambition to play a significant role in the overall development of rural youth in NSW.
Also read:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.