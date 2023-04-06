The Land
Home/News

2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition won by Harry Waters from Elders Gundagai

Clare Adcock
Ben Jaffrey
Hayley Warden
By Clare Adcock, Ben Jaffrey, and Hayley Warden
· Updated April 6 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National winner Harry Waters and national runner-up Justin Rohde shake hands after the announcement. Picture by Clare Adcock
National winner Harry Waters and national runner-up Justin Rohde shake hands after the announcement. Picture by Clare Adcock

A Gundagai agent has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Digital journalist

Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.

Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.