A Gundagai agent has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition.
Elders Rural Services' Harry Waters came away with the victory at the Sydney Royal Show on Thursday ahead of Justin Rohde of Nutrien Ag Solutions, Emerald.
The win comes after Mr Waters took out the NSW title in 2022 and the national crown came as a shock to the agent.
"I didn't expect to be standing up here," Mr Waters said.
He went on to say he'd be "thanking people all day" if he named everyone who had helped him along the way but was keen to catch up with his friends and family.
"I can't wait to get back down to Gundagai to celebrate," Mr Waters said.
Mr Waters, 24, has five years' experience working in the livestock industry and sells weekly at Wagga Wagga and Gundagai/Tumut.
He will now compete at the Calgary Stampede International Livestock Auctioneer Competition in July.
"It will be a trip to remember, I'm looking forward to it," he said.
NSW - made up of Mr Waters and Jake Smith, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield - also took out the team shield in the national competition.
Mr Rohde, 23, described the moment as "surreal and an unreal moment".
"It was a terrific line-up of men, and the industry is in very capable hands with the calibre of young auctioneers coming through in NSW and in the national competition," he said.
"It is very rewarding to be here today."
Mr Rohde sells prime and store cattle weekly at Emerald, plus stud cattle and clearing sales.
He has been involved in the livestock industry for five years.
He believes there is always something to learn in the livestock industry.
"I don't think you ever stop learning," he said.
"There are plenty of tricks to the trade, and you pick up different styles and different selling techniques, listening to auctioneers from across the country.
"There's always a lot to take away from these events."
Mr Rohde said it was the people and clients he worked with that made his job so rewarding.
"It is the people you deal with who make the job so good - people, cattle and country - that's what we all revolve around," he said.
Meanwhile, the 2023 ALPA NSW Young Auctioneers Competition was won by Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla.
Interestingly, Michael's father Pat won the ALPA YAC state title in 1995 and the national title in 1996.
Mr Purtle, 20, had a large support network at the show who greeted him with rapturous applause when his name was read out.
The Manilla agent said he was "absolutely humbled" to win the competition.
"It was a strong field of auctioneers out there today, they are all great blokes, and they are all capable auctioneers," he said.
"You could have thrown a blanket over the field, and anybody could have won.
"I feel very honoured and privileged."
Mr Purtle sells prime and store cattle and prime sheep weekly at Tamworth, Gunnedah and Dubbo.
He said it was important to be self-confident but remain humble.
"Back your own ability, but be measured in the way you do it," he said.
"We are all here to have fun; that's the main thing."
He also attributed his passion for the industry to the people he worked alongside.
"I love the people within it and achieving great results for great people," he said.
"I get a massive buzz from doing the right thing and getting a great result for somebody."
"There are not many industries where you can meet at the Sydney Royal with 3000-odd people there and know a few hundred of them, it is great to be a part of; it really is."
The runner-up of the NSW competition was Justin Oakenfull, Elders Rural Services, Inverell, while Ryan Browne, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon & Co., Forbes, claimed the Max Bailey Encouragment Award.
Mr Oakenfull, 24, has been working in the livestock industry for six years.
He sells prime and store cattle and sheep weekly at Inverell and loves working with and meeting new people in the industry.
"It's a lovely industry to be involved with," he said.
"You go to work every day, and you go somewhere different.
"You are working with new people, and if you're doing your job right, you are putting smiles on peoples' faces."
2023 ALPA NATIONAL YOUNG AUCTIONEERS COMPETITION FINALISTS
New South Wales
Jake Smith, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield
Harry Waters, Elders Rural Services, Gundagai
Queensland
Jake Robinson, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dalby
Justin Rohde, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Emerald
South Australia
Jack Guy, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bordertown
Nathan McCarthy, Elders Rural Services, Lucindale
Victoria
Harrison Cozens, Elders Rural Services, Albury
Jack Ginnane, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha
Western Australia
2023 ALPA NEW SOUTH WALES YOUNG AUCTIONEERS COMPETITION FINALISTS
Ryan Browne, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co, Forbes
Jaiden Burke, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Narrandera
Hamish Fauchon, Davidson Cameron and Co, Coonabarabran
Jesse Gauci, Elders Rural Services, Bathurst
Jack Maloney, T and W McCormack, Casino
Jack Mann, Delta Livestock & Property Young, Young
Justin Oakenfull, Elders Rural Services, Inverell
Henry Pitman, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bathurst
Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla
Matthew Savins, Elders Rural Services, Scone
READ MORE:
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
