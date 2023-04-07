The Land
Cann Valley Australian Lowlines takes out Sydney Royal best exhibit

By Jessica Neale
April 7 2023 - 4:00pm
The Australian Lowline best exhibit, Can Valley New Moon, with judge Jack Laurie, Gloucester, Remy and Shay Barron, Merowen Lowlines, Kumbia, Qld, Carlie Mackelmann, Invergordon, Vic, Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Tallygaroopna, Vic, Australian Lowline Cattle Association vice president, Ashley Barron, also of Merowen Lowlines, and RAS councillor Ellen Downes, Canowindra.
Champions

