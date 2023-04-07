Champions
Junior female: Rotherwood Dreams Girl, Rotherwood Lowlines, Terip Terip, Vic. Reserve: Cann Valley Tailored Girl, Cann Valley Lowlines, Tallygaroopna Vic.
Senior and grand female and best exhibit: Cann Valley New Moon, Cann Valley Lowlines. Res: Cann Valley Super Moon, Cann Valley Lowlines.
Junior and grand bull: Whitby Farm Harrison. Res: Rotherwood Tsunami Red Alert, Rotherwood Lowlines.
Senior bull: Muscateer Valley Sargent, Muscateer Valley Lowlines, Oakville.
A "beautifully well-balanced" five-year-old cow has beat her sister to win the Australian Lowline senior and grand champion female and best exhibit at the 2023 Elders Sydney Royal Beef Cattle Show.
Cann Valley New Moon was exhibited with bull calf Cann Valley The Big Bang, and hailed from the stable of Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines Tallygaroopna, Vic.
Judge Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Moppy via Gloucester, applauded the strong competition which left him splitting hairs in what he called some "tough classes".
It was a family affair for Cann Valley, New Moon's half maternal sister Cann Valley Super Moon winning reserve senior female.
New Moon was sired by Cann Valley Count Lucifer and Super Moon by O'Hara Sir Charles.
New Moon turned the tables on Super Moon at this year's Royal Canberra Show, where Super Moon took out senior and grand female and supreme exhibit, besting then senior reserve New Moon.
Mr Cooney had sold New Moon and then brought her back and joined her to Tarrawarra Flashdance.
Judge, Mr Laurie, described the cow and calf as a competitive package going into the interbreed competition on Sunday.
"She will do great things for the breed," Mr Laurie said of New Moon.
Also at the show:
Super Moon was also commended for her superior udder development by Mr Laurie, who said she was outclassed on the day by her sister.
"We have been lucky enough to have won supreme exhibit at Sydney Royal every year since 2018," said Mr Coony.
"This breed was developed in Australia and has relatively low numbers so the demand for the overseas market is growing especially as farms grow smaller and there is an increased need for sustainability."
Mr Coony was recently awarded the Emerging Leaders Agriculture Victoria Award for his contributions to overseas export and regional coverage issues in his day job with Optus.
Speaking about the next generation of Lowline exhibitors, Australian Lowline Cattle Association vice president, Ashley Barron, Merowen Lowlines, said the result showed that young breeders can compete with established breeders.
Junior female went to a yearling heifer, Rotherwood Dreams Girl, Rotherwood Lowlines, Terip Terip, Vic, who Mr Laurie commended for her femininity and frame, describing her as "balanced and complete".
Reserve was Cann Valley Tailored Girl, Cann Valley Lowlines, in a class described by Mr Laurie as close.
Whitby Farm Lowlines took out junior and grand bull with "sound and square" Whitby Farm Harrison, lauded for fat and eye muscle area make up, and overall maturity pattern.
Rotherwood Lowlines came in reserve for what was also a hard class, with Mr Laurie noting that Tsunami Red Alert initially caught his attention, but was outclassed by the length of the junior champion.
Senior bull went to Muscateer Valley Sargent, Muscateer Valley Lowlines, Oakville, with a lot of depth, and "beautiful front end and neck extension".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.