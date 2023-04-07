The Land
Home/News

Sydney Royal Red Poll results

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
April 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Draper with his Best Exhibit Red Poll bull, presented by Alan Couch and judge Georgia Laurie. Picture by Clare Adcock.
Ross Draper with his Best Exhibit Red Poll bull, presented by Alan Couch and judge Georgia Laurie. Picture by Clare Adcock.

It was a clean sweep of the Red Poll ring for veteran exhibitor Ross Draper of Red Cactus Red Poll Stud, taking home both the grand champion female and bull, as well as best exhibit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.