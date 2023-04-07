It was a clean sweep of the Red Poll ring for veteran exhibitor Ross Draper of Red Cactus Red Poll Stud, taking home both the grand champion female and bull, as well as best exhibit.
The Victorian outfit was also rewarded for their efforts by claiming the prize for most successful Red Poll exhibitor.
Champions
Junior and grand female: Red Cactus Trado, Ross Draper, Red Cactus Stud, Arthurs Creek VIC. Reserve: Lagoona Miss Phoebe, Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale.
Senior and reserve grand female: Stormley Queen-Bee, S. Storm and Sons, Stormley Red Poll, Barham. Res: Red Cactus Docsa, Ross Draper, Red Cactus Stud, Arthurs Creek VIC.
Junior and grand bull, and best exhibit: Red Cactus Simba, Ross Draper, Red Cactus Stud, Arthurs Creek VIC. Res: Lagoona Nevada, Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale.
Senior and reserve grand bull: Omega 3 Sunil, Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Omega 3 Red Polls, Quirindi. Res: Lagoona Once In A While, Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale.
Judge: Georgia Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Gloucester
