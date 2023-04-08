IN their first show in seven years Scott and Phillipa Hann from Truro Whiteface, Bellata, claimed the best exhibit in the Hereford breed judging at Sydney Royal 2023.
Under the eye of judge Alastair Day, Allendale, Bordertown, SA, Truro Sherlock S1888, a 20-month-old bull sired by Yalgoo Peacemaker and out of Truro Daffodil M066, was awarded the
Mr Hann said he was very excited to have taken out the top spot after the family had been out of the show ring for about seven years with drought and other issues impacting them.
"We've got some really good cattle at the moment and we thought we needed them to get them out there for people to see and there's no better place for that than Sydney Royal," he said.
"We're absolutely delighted."
Mr Hann said the bull was the best calf they had ever bred and was structurally sound, big and powerful but still had softness.
Judge Alastair Day said he was a very impressive bull with great muscle pattern.
In his class bull, over 19 months and not over 20 months, Mr Day said his sheath and testicles put him over the second placed bull.
Sherlock took out champion junior bull and grand champion bull before taking out best exhibit over the grand champion female Cloverlee Asteret R604 exhibited by Elizabeth and Ken Ikin, Cloverlee Herefords, Bannister.
The 30-month-old cow, sired by Tarlee Mustang and out of Cloverlee Asteret P003, was described by Mr Day to be a lovely long bodied cow that was clean and correct.
"She has a really fantastic calf," he said.
The Ikins dominated the female part of the Hereford competition, also taking out the junior champion female for Cloverlee Secrecy S007.
The 19-month-old heifer was sired by Mawarra Showtime P277 and out of Cloverlee Secrecy Q016.
Mr Day said the heifer was really well structured and had the most impressive hindquarter they had seen up to that point in the competition.
The reserve junior champion female was Kanimbla Nicky S130, exhibited by Emily and Brett Keeble, Zeerust.
The heifer was sired by Kanimbla Redemption Q079 and out of Kanimbla Nicky N148.
The reserve senior champion female went to Reevesdale Petunia S010, sired by Rayleigh Lancealot L60 and out of Reevesdale Petunia P007, and exhibited by Graham and Felicity Reeves, Reevesdale Herefords, Gum Flat.
In the bulls the senior champion bull went to Lotus Say No More S172, exhibited by Lotus Herefords, Glen Innes.
Say No More, sired by Lotus Zeus and out of Lotus Maritana K44, took out senior champion bull over reserve LLandillo Soldier S42, Supreme exhibit from Canberra Royal 2023, exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon.
The reserve junior champion bull was Tycolah Undercover S117, exhibited by Stephen and Therese Crowley, Cobbadah.
