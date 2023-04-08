The Land
Home/News

Sydney Royal 2023 Hereford breed judging

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
April 8 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hann family with Michael Crowley, Herefords Australia CEO, and judge Alastair Day, SA with the best Hereford exhibit Truro Sherlock. Photo by Alexandra Bernard
The Hann family with Michael Crowley, Herefords Australia CEO, and judge Alastair Day, SA with the best Hereford exhibit Truro Sherlock. Photo by Alexandra Bernard

IN their first show in seven years Scott and Phillipa Hann from Truro Whiteface, Bellata, claimed the best exhibit in the Hereford breed judging at Sydney Royal 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.