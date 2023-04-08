Myers Limousins' "structurally perfect" Myers My Fair Lady Q6 bested almost 130 Limousin entries to take out best exhibit at the 2023 Elders Sydney Royal Beef Cattle Show.
The cow was exhibited with bull calf Myers Master Key T1, by Myers Master Court, and caught the eye of judge Ben Davies, Adelaide Hills, South Australia.
He was looking for industry focussed cattle and said he found it with the "futuristic packages" of females in in his champions line up.
The senior and grand female and eventual best exhibit, My Fair Lady Q6, was exhibited by Myers Limousins, The Rock, while reserve senior went to Flemington Gazelle R18, exhibited by Mount View Orchard Batlow, Adelong.
Mr Davies commended the functional and industry-focussed line of females among winners of the senior classes, congratulating Flemington Gazelle for her "huge capacity" and sound heifer calf, but she couldn't quite trump Myers My Fair Lady Q6 on structure and the overall package that My Fair Lady offered.
"Beautiful depth of body, huge spring of rib, and moves like a cat around the ring," Mr Davies said of Myers My Fair Lady Q6.
"Softness and functionality with structural correctness, a beautiful female - everything is right about her and her standout calf."
My Fair Lady Q6 is not the first female in her family to take out the award, with her grand dam winning the same ribbon in 2014.
"To win any ribbon at a royal show is a great honour, but to take home the supreme exhibit is the icing on the cake," said exhibitor Sam Beresford of Myers Limousins.
"My Fair Lady Q6 comes from a long line of royal show champions. She continues to exceed our expectations and we are grateful to have bred such a beautiful animal."
Junior female went to "naturally balanced, stylish and complete" Flemington Fleur S69, Mount View Orchards Batlow, while reserve went to Summit Krystal T23, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
During grand selection Mr Davies identified Flemington Fleur as one to watch in the future.
Junior and grand bull went to "well balanced" Raydon Park Stonehenge, exhibited by Ray and Donna Lawrence, Raydon Park Limousin, Mulloon, with Summit Gold Rush T5, Summit Livestock, in reserve.
Keajura Park Speed Loaded S8, Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta, was described as "industry sound" with a great carcase and huge eye muscle of 140 square centimetres as he took out senior bull, while reserve, Gold Crest Stirling, exhibited by Darren Shelly Hartwig, Gold Crest Limousins, Crow Nest, Qld, was commended for his "good topline".
Mr Davies noted that "both sires are very functional and would be beneficial to the breed".
