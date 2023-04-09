This is just the beginning for Cooma's Florance McGufficke, who has been named as The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2023, with Moree's Jessica Towns named as runner-up.
Ms McGufficke's background as a Merino farmer led her to speak about her passion for the wool industry during the onstage interviews, highlighting the versatility of the fibre as well as an initiative she has championed alongside her sister to highlight the benefits of wool across the State.
"(I am) very honoured and humbled to be selected," Ms McGufficke said.
"I hope I can represent the other finalists and continue to promote ourselves, our communities, and rural and regional Australia."
During her interview, Ms McGufficke was asked about what she saw as priorities within the agricultural sector, and spoke about not only what she saw as key issues, but also about what her fellow finalists have to offer given the diverse range of experiences among the cohort.
"I would bring the other girls along, to educate people together about different issues within agriculture and our communities."
Moree local Jessica Towns said she was "overwhelmed and excited" to be named as the 2023 runner-up.
"I am excited to take on the next year alongside Florance, to help promote agricultural shows and the Young Woman program."
Ms Towns spoke about her experience retraining and rehoming former race horses, as well as the importance of sound policy on water buybacks.
"We need to proactively move forward to get the best resolution," she said.
"It is important to promote rural communities and the opportunities that are available."
Another highlight was the announcement of Tara Coles, Lismore, as the winner of the inaugural announcers scholarship, for her strong communication and presenting skills.
Outgoing inaugural The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2022, Molly Wright, spoke about her year in the role, travelling more than 9000 kilometres to visit more than 30 agricultural shows across the State.
"If you had told me I would be where I am today when I was sitting there last year, I would have thought you were pulling my leg," she said to this year's finalists.
"From meeting Her Excellency the Governor, to helping out on the barbecue at the Gilgandra Show, to dinner with Her Royal Highness The Princess Anne, to esky races at Cootamundra, what comes next is up to you."
Finalists for the 2023 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Youung Woman included Shannon Moran, Maclean; Lisa Horner, Nowra; Rubey Williams, Camden; Samantha Coppin, Narrabri; Peyton Ford, Mudgee; Kendall Goldspink, Rylstone-Kandos; Joanna Balcombe, Canowindra; Maree Pobje, Dubbo; Sarah Wood, Cowra; Olivia McDonnell, Lockhart, and Hannah Messner, West Wyalong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.