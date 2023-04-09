The Land
Cooma's Florance McGufficke wins Sydney Royal Young Woman

By Jessica Neale
The 2022 The Land Sydney Royal Agshows Young Woman winner presents the 2023 sash to her successor, Florance McGufficke, Cooma, at this afternoon's presentation. Photos: Jessica Neale
This is just the beginning for Cooma's Florance McGufficke, who has been named as The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2023, with Moree's Jessica Towns named as runner-up.

