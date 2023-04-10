The Land
Home/Rural Life

Teenager wins top poultry young judges award at Sydney Royal Show

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 11 2023 - 7:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kollah Cannon is the NSW state poultry young judges champion. Photo: Supplied
Kollah Cannon is the NSW state poultry young judges champion. Photo: Supplied

From the moment she was old enough to hold a chicken, Kollah Cannon has been waiting for the day she was eligible to compete in the NSW state poultry young judges contest at the Sydney Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.